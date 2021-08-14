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Urgent Warning Issued By FDA Does not Stop Massive Push to Inject KIDS
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132 views • August 14, 2021
Aug 12 2021 - Stew Peters guest hosted the Alex Jones Show on Infowars and Dr. Jane Ruby joined him to break down the fatal effects of the experimental COVID injection on children. FDA has issued a warning, but no one pushing the injection cares.
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