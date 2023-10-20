Pets in Love





Oct 20, 2023





Thrown away when he got sick, he was confused about where his life would go

Credit to: Mv_38

One early morning in Angarsk, a peculiar sight caught the attention of the locals—a dog found wearing a helmet around its neck. Evidently, the canine was undergoing treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Speculations arose as to how the dog ended up on the isolated road. Some suggested it might have strayed, while others suspected it was callously abandoned. Economic constraints seemed to contribute to the abandonment of pets, as many struggle to afford veterinary expenses.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n656J9PqrA