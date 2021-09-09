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Is 1984 Becoming a Reality? - George Orwell's Warning to the World
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22 views • September 09, 2021
Posted 7August2021 Academy of Ideas: Does This Look Familiar? Covid-19 Anyone?
Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini, The Totalitarian State. History is repeating itself.
It usually takes less than 1% of the population to rise up and overthrow their tyrant overlords. Remember that when you think things are hopeless.
Hitler, Stalin, and Mussolini, The Totalitarian State. History is repeating itself.
It usually takes less than 1% of the population to rise up and overthrow their tyrant overlords. Remember that when you think things are hopeless.
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