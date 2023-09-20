VLOG In The News Music by Send Rain





Iran announced they have achieved 60% uranium enrichment, Israeli sources says more like 80% look for an Israeli strike on Iran very soon?





This strike will most likely trigger the Israeli/Iran war of Psalms 83 followed by

the Ezekiel 38 and 39 war.





Iran has stated many times when they get a nuclear weapon they will wipe Israel off the map, They have also stated The United States “The Great Satan” will soon follow.





I watching a documentary the other day and it showed a news clip from the 50's.





The pilot of an aircraft spotted a UFO and He radioed it in and the code he used was ”Control, I need to report a fallen angel, repeat I'm looking at a fallen angel”.





I was watching a news report and the expert stated that “For years Hollywood has hired actual/real witches as advisers for kids animations and moves.





They are advising them to ensure that the spells used in the film are real spells and curses?





They know that children as well as adults will remember the lines and repeat the spells exactly therefore tapping into the demonic power and delve in to the satanic realm.





Have you seen the AI hologram, A whale swimming on stage or the Horse galloping across the sky?





AI can now take a series of video clips and make a perfect video of anyone saying anything?





People you can no longer trust/believe your own eyes.





The CDC admitted that the JAB may cause Miocarditis/Heart problems, They have a brand new JAB not a Booster as they now admit the first ones no longer protect you at all?





They recently announced they grew a human kidney in a dead pig on artificial respiration,





They worry the cells could go into the brain of a live pig and it become self aware, the Neplilim are walking among us just as in the days of Noah.







