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Bolsonaro fala como Flamengo lucrou com a MP da liberdade do futebol
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3 views • July 04, 2020
Brasília (DF) - A Medida Provisória número 984, de 18 de junho de 2020, assinada pelo presidente Jair Bolsonaro na última quinta-feira (18) mudou alguns aspectos da Lei Pelé e do Estatuto do Torcedor. O principal, o direito de arena para transmissão de jogos de futebol no Brasil, que permite os clubes mandantes a comercializarem o televisionamento das partidas de forma livre.
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