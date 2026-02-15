Pole Flip When? Why Will Torque Null Occur Soon?

Isaiah 24 describes a future time when the earth will wobble like a drunk and then its face will turn over. That will be pole flip.

On February 20 and March 18, 2026 our earth will experience a Torque Null, where our standard forces that keep our earth rotating will collapse and move our poles further along toward eventual pole flip. It will be a silent experience, but the media will be forced to report about it.

What do prophetic voices say about the times we're experiencing?

The consistent pathways are the mediated Dzhanibekov reorientation paths along the 31°E meridian https://x.com/i/grok/share/848d15c9b26d48ca988d2aea65165579