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2021-03-24 - Bjørn Andreas Bull-Hansen - Collectivism On the Rise Coronavirus pandemic covid and the collectivist mindset
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21 views • March 26, 2021
Coronavirus pandemic, covid and the collectivist mindset: Collectivism is on the rise and many people will trade freedom for a sense of safety and trust in the government.
New Norwegian novel: https://ark.no/danelovs-land
Hungarian translation of the first in the series: https://animuscentral.hu/konyv/a-viking
Find out if my novels are available in your language: https://bull-hansen.com
- Become a member of this channel and support his work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw/join
New Norwegian novel: https://ark.no/danelovs-land
Hungarian translation of the first in the series: https://animuscentral.hu/konyv/a-viking
Find out if my novels are available in your language: https://bull-hansen.com
- Become a member of this channel and support his work with a monthly donation:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC95m7aBYo7wgNCoHb1ojQYw/join
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