❗️Russia honestly wants to end the conflict. The President has indicated he wants to continue talking to the American side because they are showing a serious attitude to achieving a result.

- Lavrov

Lavrov stated that Ukrainian military losses have exceeded one million and continue to grow. He added that the Kiev regime has turned into an organized criminal group, mired in corruption that is now dragging its Western sponsors down with it.

Lavrov said Europe is gripped by a “militarist frenzy,” and if its leaders decide they want a war, Russia is ready “right now.”

Key Points from Sergey Lavrov at the Ambassadors’ Roundtable on the Ukraine Settlement

➡️Ukrainian Armed Forces losses have exceeded 1 million personnel.

➡️Russia has returned over 11,000 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers, while receiving only 201 in return.

➡️For Zelensky, dragging out the conflict has become a matter of political and physical survival.

➡️The West, out of desperation, is trying to escalate and promote a fabricated “Russian military threat.”

➡️Any European “peacekeepers” deployed in Ukraine would become legitimate military targets for Russia.

➡️If Europe chooses war, Russia is already prepared.

➡️Current Russia–U.S. talks are focused on finding a long-term settlement for Ukraine.

➡️At their recent meeting, Putin and Whitcoff resolved all misunderstandings that emerged after the post-Alaska summit pause.

➡️Russia is observing a massive wave of manipulation and disinformation on Ukraine designed to prolong the conflict.

➡️Trump deserves credit — he is genuinely committed to resolving the Ukraine crisis.

➡️The West is using Ukraine to divert global attention from the situation in Palestine.

➡️Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine regardless of Western predictions about when the conflict might end.