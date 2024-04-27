Create New Account
Google just said the UNTHINKABLE and we can’t believe it’s real Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris
234 views
Published 18 hours ago

Mirrored Content 
The CEO of Google says that Google is not a place for politics. To which we here at Redacted lost our minds! Google plays politics incessantly! What they mean is that they are not a place for politics about Israel clearly!

Keywords
politicsprotestgooglehypocrisygaza

