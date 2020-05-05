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Is Satan Real? My Testimony.
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64 views • May 05, 2020
How I learned for certain that Jesus is real and the Son of God. I wanted to share what happened to me 6 years ago when I started on the journey to know the truth. A lot of this information is currently really difficult to find or has now been surrounded by "disinformation". This is where websites pretend to be about a particular topic, but add falsehoods to it, therefore making the entire set of information seem illegitimate. Further, many websites have been created that claim to fact check and debunk certain stories and these are all pushed up to the top of search results. I encourage you to do real investigative research into some of these topics if you really want to have a position on them.
Jesus is the Truth, the Life, and the Way.
Channels to check out:
Kent Hovind's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxiEtqPja47nnqsJNrdOIQQ
Jonathan Kleck's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/TheJonathankleck
FaceLikeTheSun's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/FaceLikeTheSun
Jesus is the Truth, the Life, and the Way.
Channels to check out:
Kent Hovind's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxiEtqPja47nnqsJNrdOIQQ
Jonathan Kleck's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/TheJonathankleck
FaceLikeTheSun's YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/FaceLikeTheSun
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