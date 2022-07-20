Bad News: Another "2nd Amendment Sanctuary" Failure

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Using the wrong strategy to defeat government infringements can often cause more damage than doing nothing at all. And this is exactly what has been happening in the so-called “2nd Amendment Sanctuary'' movement. With the latest defeat coming in court in Yamhill, County Oregon.
Path to Liberty: July 20, 2022
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