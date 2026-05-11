Makary Getting Fired, Paola Brown, Leslie Manookian, Protect Homeopathy, Hantavirus is Not COVID - The RSB Show 5-11-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: FDA Makary Getting Fired, Paola Brown, Leslie Manookian, Protect Homeopathy, Chelone Glabra, Hantavirus is Not COVID, WHO Pandemic Agreement Fails, PFAS Limits Eased, FDA Supplement War, SIDS Vaccine Records, Magnesium Brands, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/fda-makary-getting-firing-paola-brown-leslie-manookian-chelone-glabra-hantavirus-is-not-covid-who-negotiations-fail-again-pfas-limits-fda-supplement-war-sids-vaccine-records-question-about-m/