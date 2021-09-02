X22 REPORT: People Must Digest & Accept Factual Events, People Must Unite To Clean Out The [DS]

X22 REPORT Ep. 2566b - People Must Digest & Accept Factual Events, People Must Unite To Clean Out The [DS]



The [DS] during Trump presidency projected everything they have done and will do onto Trump. Now the boomerang is come back at them, they are feeling the pain. The patriots need to show the people, it must be easy to digest and accept. This will unite the people. The people must be untied to remove the [DS]. The [DS] is now preparing for zero day, FB is now changing its algorithm so it filters out political news. More is on the way, sometimes the truth takes a while to show up, but once it does, nothing can stop it.



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