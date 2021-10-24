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His 11-Yr-Old Daughter Inspired Him To Speak Out Against Vaccine Mandates...And When He Did, His Powerful Story About Being Fired From His Highly Specialized Job Went Viral
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272 views • October 24, 2021
Josh Watkins is a hero. He saves lives for a living.
He’s one of only about 4,000 perfusionists in America.
Perfusionists use specialized equipment to maintain a patient’s heart and lung functions during open-heart or related surgeries. They operate a cardiopulmonary bypass machine, which keeps the patient alive while their heart is being operated on.
Josh works in two hospitals: Shasta Regional Medical Center, where they are accepting all religious exemptions for the COVID vaccine with no questions asked, and Catholic Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center, a Catholic hospital, where they fired health care workers for refusing to take the COVID jab. According to Josh Watkins, Mercy Medical Center has been very selective in the approval of religious exemptions. Watkins told us some members who used the exact same wording in their application for religious exemptions were denied, while others were accepted.
Trending: Left Attacks Rep Massie For Showing Video Of Possible FBI Plant Inciting “Insurrection” Before and After Jan 6th...Rep Massie Brilliantly Responds
Mercy Medical Center workers in Redding, CA, threatened their workers that they needed to be fully vaccinated by September 30, 2021, or they would lose their jobs. They warned employees to comply on their website.
https://100percentfedup.com/his-11-yr-old-daughter-inspired-him-to-speak-out-against-vaccine-mandates-and-when-he-did-his-powerful-story-about-being-fired-from-his-highly-specialized-job-went-viral/
He’s one of only about 4,000 perfusionists in America.
Perfusionists use specialized equipment to maintain a patient’s heart and lung functions during open-heart or related surgeries. They operate a cardiopulmonary bypass machine, which keeps the patient alive while their heart is being operated on.
Josh works in two hospitals: Shasta Regional Medical Center, where they are accepting all religious exemptions for the COVID vaccine with no questions asked, and Catholic Dignity Health Mercy Medical Center, a Catholic hospital, where they fired health care workers for refusing to take the COVID jab. According to Josh Watkins, Mercy Medical Center has been very selective in the approval of religious exemptions. Watkins told us some members who used the exact same wording in their application for religious exemptions were denied, while others were accepted.
Trending: Left Attacks Rep Massie For Showing Video Of Possible FBI Plant Inciting “Insurrection” Before and After Jan 6th...Rep Massie Brilliantly Responds
Mercy Medical Center workers in Redding, CA, threatened their workers that they needed to be fully vaccinated by September 30, 2021, or they would lose their jobs. They warned employees to comply on their website.
https://100percentfedup.com/his-11-yr-old-daughter-inspired-him-to-speak-out-against-vaccine-mandates-and-when-he-did-his-powerful-story-about-being-fired-from-his-highly-specialized-job-went-viral/
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