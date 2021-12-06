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Vaccine passports are a Trojan horse
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44 views • December 06, 2021
BLCKBX IMPORT, December 3, 2021
”This is the crucial moment!” according to confrontational British documentary...
“The gingerbread cookies are on the table, Sinterklaas is at the door and of course we are going to celebrate with our children. Gifts, all the attention and love for our little ones because they should not be short of anything, right? But isn't freedom the greatest gift we can give them? That they can just be human, without having to prove that they are healthy, that they are not banned from the football club, the store or school because they are not vaccinated, should I continue?” Program maker Flavio Pasquino opens the promo on Youtube for the British Docu “This Pivotal Moment”, an absolute “must watch” if you want to gain more insight into where we stand and are looking for a video that can open others' eyes.
What is the documentary about?
“The proposed global rollout of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine passports are a Trojan horse that is being used to create a completely new type of controlled and monitored society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory," said the voiceover at the beginning of the documentary.
This Crucial Moment
The project 'This Pivotal Moment' carefully explains this plan. Every day there are people looking for answers to questions about the irrational decisions being made worldwide. It is important to continue to share our findings with these people and help them as best we can as they accept this terrifying truth.
Share this video with anyone who asks, 'what is going on'.
Subtitles are now available in Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Finnish, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
Do you want to stay informed about BCKBX news?
Twitter - https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
Telegram - https://t.me/blckbxtv
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate to BLCKBX via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
BLCKBX, December 3, 2021
https://www.blckbx.tv/videos/crucial-moment
”This is the crucial moment!” according to confrontational British documentary...
“The gingerbread cookies are on the table, Sinterklaas is at the door and of course we are going to celebrate with our children. Gifts, all the attention and love for our little ones because they should not be short of anything, right? But isn't freedom the greatest gift we can give them? That they can just be human, without having to prove that they are healthy, that they are not banned from the football club, the store or school because they are not vaccinated, should I continue?” Program maker Flavio Pasquino opens the promo on Youtube for the British Docu “This Pivotal Moment”, an absolute “must watch” if you want to gain more insight into where we stand and are looking for a video that can open others' eyes.
What is the documentary about?
“The proposed global rollout of Vaccine Passports has nothing to do with your health. Vaccine passports are a Trojan horse that is being used to create a completely new type of controlled and monitored society in which the freedom we enjoy today will be a distant memory," said the voiceover at the beginning of the documentary.
This Crucial Moment
The project 'This Pivotal Moment' carefully explains this plan. Every day there are people looking for answers to questions about the irrational decisions being made worldwide. It is important to continue to share our findings with these people and help them as best we can as they accept this terrifying truth.
Share this video with anyone who asks, 'what is going on'.
Subtitles are now available in Brazilian Portuguese, Dutch, Finnish, German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish.
Do you want to stay informed about BCKBX news?
Twitter - https://twitter.com/blckbxnews
Telegram - https://t.me/blckbxtv
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/blckbxnews
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/blckbx.tv
You can help with a donation but also by sharing this video on social media and/or via Whatsapp, telegram, signal, messenger, whatever...as long as the video reaches as many people as possible.
You can donate to BLCKBX via https://blckbx.tv/doneren
BLCKBX, December 3, 2021
https://www.blckbx.tv/videos/crucial-moment
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