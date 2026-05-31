The Black Helicopter Incident

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Watch until the end... if you're brave enough.

🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.

This short clip is only the beginning.

Was it equipment failure... or something much darker?

Guards reported mysterious signals, unexplained sightings, and a voice coming through the radio after midnight.

Chapters

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