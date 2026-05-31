The Black Helicopter Incident

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A military airfield. A strange radio transmission. And a helicopter that wasn't supposed to exist. 🚁
Guards reported mysterious signals, unexplained sightings, and a voice coming through the radio after midnight.
Was it equipment failure... or something much darker?
This short clip is only the beginning.
🎧 Full episode available in the link in description.
Watch until the end... if you're brave enough.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/70LnONIMcBsuxUGBzTwa1J?si=aa750febef7e430a
#MilitaryHorror
#ghoststories
#urbanlegends
#nightshiftstories
#supernatural
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