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Vaccine Terrorism? Indian TV Exposes Pfizer’s Criminal COVID-19 Jab Contracts
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150 views • November 15, 2021
These jabs must be really bad when the companies who make them go to these lengths to save their brand . . .
Wow take a listen to this!! . . . This is the dirt on Pfizer and what they are doing . . . Praise God for this ladies excellent journalism, bravery and courage to bring this news to the people!!
Wow take a listen to this!! . . . This is the dirt on Pfizer and what they are doing . . . Praise God for this ladies excellent journalism, bravery and courage to bring this news to the people!!
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