FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 58:1-7, 20260404

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD my RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross. Heavenly Father, the Great Prophet Isaiah commands us to Pastors:

Cry aloud, spare not, lift up your voice like a trumpet, and shew the people their transgression, and the house of Jacob and Christian their sins.

2 Yet they seek YAHWEH daily, and delight to know Your Ways, as a nation that did righteousness, and forsook not the ordinance of their YAHWEH: they ask of YAHWEH the ordinances of justice; they take delight in approaching to YAHWEH.

3 Wherefore have we fasted, say they, and YAHWEH seest not? wherefore have we afflicted our soul, and YAHWEH takest no knowledge? Behold, in the day of your fast ye find pleasure, and exact all your labours.

4 Behold, ye fast for strife and debate, and to smite with the fist of wickedness: ye shall not fast as ye do this day, to make your voice to be heard on high.

5 Is it such a fast that I, YAHWEH have chosen? a day for a man and woman to afflict his or her soul? Is it to bow down his or her head as a bulrush, and to spread sackcloth and ashes under him or her? Wilt thou call this a fast, and an acceptable day to the LORD YAHWEH TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS in Jeremiah 23:6; 33:16?

6 Is not this the fast that I have chosen? to loose the bands of wickedness, to undo the heavy burdens, and to let the oppressed go free, and that ye break every yoke?

7 Is it not to deal thy bread to the hungry, and that thou bring the poor that are cast out to thy house? when thou seest the naked, that thou cover him or her; and that thou hide not thyself from thine own flesh? Amen! (Isaiah 58:1-7 personalized KJV)

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4