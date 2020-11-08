© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CAUGHT ON TAPE: Michigan Employees Train Poll Workers to Lie to Voters & Destroy Ballots
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
1202 views • November 08, 2020
Smoking Gun evidence of election fraud in Michigan. Poll workers being trained how to steal the election from Donald Trump and other state Republicans. You have to hear this!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.