FDA SHIFTS GEARS ON COVID, FOOD AND CHEMICALS

Concrete shifts in U.S. health policy are taking shape as the FDA announces significant changes to its stance on COVID-19 vaccines, moving away from a one-size-fits-all approach. In addition, the agency is committing to an evidence-based overhaul of the long-criticized FDA food pyramid and is now setting its sights on legislative action targeting harmful weedkillers in the nation’s agricultural supply.
#HealthPolicy #FDA #MAHA #RFKJr #MartyMakary #COVID19Vaccines #Glyphosate #FoodPyramid