Claims Versus Reality - Proverbs 20:6

Proverbs 20:6 (NIV).

6) Many claim to have unfailing love,

but a faithful person who can find?

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Unfailing love must be funneled to all you meet.

Very difficult to do, especially to the godless.

This is a personal task between the two of you.

Avoiding each other may be necessary.

