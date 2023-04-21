Welcome To Proverbs Club.Claims Versus Reality.
Proverbs 20:6 (NIV).
6) Many claim to have unfailing love,
but a faithful person who can find?
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Unfailing love must be funneled to all you meet.
Very difficult to do, especially to the godless.
This is a personal task between the two of you.
Avoiding each other may be necessary.
