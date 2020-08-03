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COVID KILL SWITCH ISRAEL & UNIT 8200 TAKE OVER NEW YORK & PENTAGON
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218 views • August 03, 2020
Trump allowing Israel Intelligence in to the US in violation of Organic Law banning all foreign agents is one of the most troubling things about Trumps Presidency of US Corp. Go here for more: https://beforeitsnews.com/prophecy/2020/08/jewish-pirates-swiss-chabad-lubavitch-bikies-sex-with-goats-kay-griggs-covid-kill-switch-israel-unit-8200-take-over-new-york-pentagon-great-videos-by-brendon-oconnell-2513040.html
Original upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RQF1OPxXio
COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAEL & UNIT 8200 TAKE OVER NEW YORK & PENTAGON
2,568 views•Apr 22, 2020
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Brendon O'Connell
5.45K subscribers
VIDEO ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZZp90...
GAB: https://gab.com/talpiot
1. New York is teaming with 5000 Israeli high tech start up I.T personnel. A large portion are graduates of Unit 8200 and other Israeli military intelligence programs. A good portion are formally or informally associated with Russian intelligence and pose a huge security risk.
2. We discuss the implications for Israel being the center of the coming Pentagon Cloud JEDI - Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. Microsoft and Amazon are head to head.
3. This is a looming, embarrassing, gigantic security catastrophe. And WHERE is the discussion on this issue?
4. Assaf Rappaport, CEO of Microsoft and graduate of both the Unit 8200 and Talpiot Program is highly likely to be handling the Pentagon Cloud contract.
5. Israeli R7D centers of Microsoft, Amazon and Google are filled with Russian coders and FSB and GRU assets of Russian intelligence.
UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O'Connell - 100MB PDF file
https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF...
Acc Name: Brendon L. O'Connell
Bank: St George Bank, Perth, Western Australia, Central Business District
Acc No: 055164731
BSB: 116879
SWIFF Code: SGBLAU2S
PATREON
https://www.patreon.com/talpiot
BTC - 12b5rUKgGBcnswh1JqsymvrzETvRGW5PND
Bit Coin Cash - qpxtaj66vqnh4ra8g0nhu9kxy3267j7g5uu9nqgwz8
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Israel and Iran both set to join Russia-led free trade zone
After two rounds of negotiations, Jerusalem close to agreement with Eurasian Economic Union; separately, Tehran also set to sign deal ‘in the near future’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-...
Trump, Fox News - "Putin loves Israel and Bi Bi"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQYos...
Borscht Belt: Will Israel Spurn America for Russia?
https://observer.com/2015/01/borscht-...
Israel to lure Soviet Jews from Germany
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
Israel's former Soviet immigrants transform adopted country
https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...
Why Russia Needs Israel
https://besacenter.org/perspectives-p...
Why Russia should take over Israel's defense from America
http://theweek.com/articles/562830/wh...
As Putin Becomes One of World’s Most Powerful Players, His Surprising Jewish Connection is Revealed
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/55...
An Emerging Alliance: Russia and Israel
https://spectator.org/an-emerging-all...
Shin Bet Withheld Iran Secrets from Lieberman [Sec.Def Israel] as Security Risk
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/20...
KGB Infiltrated Highest Echelons of Israel’s Army, Business, and Political Leadership
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/20...
Like Putting the K.G.B. Into the Pentagon
https://www.nytimes.com/1987/06/30/op...
'The USSR Is Our Second Homeland,' Said One Kibbutznik When Stalin Died
https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-nost...
The KGB's Middle East Files: 'Illegals' in Israel - Russian agents and assets in Israel and elsewhere
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7...
Original upload: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RQF1OPxXio
COVID KILL SWITCH | ISRAEL & UNIT 8200 TAKE OVER NEW YORK & PENTAGON
2,568 views•Apr 22, 2020
133
7
SHARE
SAVE
Brendon O'Connell
5.45K subscribers
VIDEO ON BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VZZp90...
GAB: https://gab.com/talpiot
1. New York is teaming with 5000 Israeli high tech start up I.T personnel. A large portion are graduates of Unit 8200 and other Israeli military intelligence programs. A good portion are formally or informally associated with Russian intelligence and pose a huge security risk.
2. We discuss the implications for Israel being the center of the coming Pentagon Cloud JEDI - Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure. Microsoft and Amazon are head to head.
3. This is a looming, embarrassing, gigantic security catastrophe. And WHERE is the discussion on this issue?
4. Assaf Rappaport, CEO of Microsoft and graduate of both the Unit 8200 and Talpiot Program is highly likely to be handling the Pentagon Cloud contract.
5. Israeli R7D centers of Microsoft, Amazon and Google are filled with Russian coders and FSB and GRU assets of Russian intelligence.
UN Refugee Application | Brendon Lee O'Connell - 100MB PDF file
https://mega.nz/#!x6hDWYaR!GOaK-TCZBF...
Acc Name: Brendon L. O'Connell
Bank: St George Bank, Perth, Western Australia, Central Business District
Acc No: 055164731
BSB: 116879
SWIFF Code: SGBLAU2S
PATREON
https://www.patreon.com/talpiot
BTC - 12b5rUKgGBcnswh1JqsymvrzETvRGW5PND
Bit Coin Cash - qpxtaj66vqnh4ra8g0nhu9kxy3267j7g5uu9nqgwz8
Ethereum - 0x21c6d2268806cb03579BD13A6d33f73DCb6Efc5B
Litecoin - LYiHjTjzhC9RXZRWyznpG9UYyt2Frmn2LE
Israel and Iran both set to join Russia-led free trade zone
After two rounds of negotiations, Jerusalem close to agreement with Eurasian Economic Union; separately, Tehran also set to sign deal ‘in the near future’
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israel-...
Trump, Fox News - "Putin loves Israel and Bi Bi"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQYos...
Borscht Belt: Will Israel Spurn America for Russia?
https://observer.com/2015/01/borscht-...
Israel to lure Soviet Jews from Germany
https://www.theguardian.com/world/200...
Israel's former Soviet immigrants transform adopted country
https://www.theguardian.com/world/201...
Why Russia Needs Israel
https://besacenter.org/perspectives-p...
Why Russia should take over Israel's defense from America
http://theweek.com/articles/562830/wh...
As Putin Becomes One of World’s Most Powerful Players, His Surprising Jewish Connection is Revealed
https://www.breakingisraelnews.com/55...
An Emerging Alliance: Russia and Israel
https://spectator.org/an-emerging-all...
Shin Bet Withheld Iran Secrets from Lieberman [Sec.Def Israel] as Security Risk
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/20...
KGB Infiltrated Highest Echelons of Israel’s Army, Business, and Political Leadership
https://www.richardsilverstein.com/20...
Like Putting the K.G.B. Into the Pentagon
https://www.nytimes.com/1987/06/30/op...
'The USSR Is Our Second Homeland,' Said One Kibbutznik When Stalin Died
https://www.haaretz.com/.premium-nost...
The KGB's Middle East Files: 'Illegals' in Israel - Russian agents and assets in Israel and elsewhere
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7...
Keywords
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