MARK PASSIO TALKS TO JAY PSRKER ON THE CENTER PATH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PLEASE FIGHT SHADOW BANNING - LIKE & SHARE VIDEO
Teacher, Researcher, Filmmaker, and Esoteric Comedian, Mark Passio joins Jay Parker for a two hour discussion. Mark's website is https://www.whatonearthishappening.com/
Mark Passio's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTqcKb3T1QVbOHT8LIFs3xg
Mark Passio lbry.tv: https://lbry.tv/@woeih:e
Mark Passio BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mFue...
Dr.Bruce Lipton's website https://www.brucelipton.com/
Dr.Joe Dispenza's website https://drjoedispenza.com/
Kevin Trudeau's YWYC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZz2e...
Graham Hancock's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/GrahamHa...
UnchartedX You-Tube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2St...
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Chicago / We Can Change the World (Alternate Mix)
Artist
Graham Nash
Writers
Graham Nash
Licensed to YouTube by
WMG; BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., AMRA, LatinAutorPerf, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, Sony ATV Publishing, ARESA, LatinAutor - SonyATV, LatinAutor, BMG Rights Management (US), LLC, Spirit Music Publishing, Warner Chappell, and 6 Music Rights Societies