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WHY DEMOCRACY FAILS
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27 views • January 03, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3715/is-civic-nationalism-doomed-call-in-show-june-7th-2017
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3715-is-civic-nationalism-doomed-call-in-show-june-7th-2017
Vid.me: https://vid.me/o6vG
Question: “When I watched the video you posted titled 'why democracy always fails', I nearly lost faith in you! I think I can demonstrate to you that what you think is democracy is not a democracy at all, but an elected oligarchy disguised as one. A genuine democracy would function very differently. Not only can I demonstrate that; I can present a relatively simple fix to change our elected oligarchy into a democracy that will transfer power out of the hands of political parties and into the hands of voters, where it should be.”
Democricide | Why Democracy Always Fails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfAbYlFqut4
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3715-is-civic-nationalism-doomed-call-in-show-june-7th-2017
Vid.me: https://vid.me/o6vG
Question: “When I watched the video you posted titled 'why democracy always fails', I nearly lost faith in you! I think I can demonstrate to you that what you think is democracy is not a democracy at all, but an elected oligarchy disguised as one. A genuine democracy would function very differently. Not only can I demonstrate that; I can present a relatively simple fix to change our elected oligarchy into a democracy that will transfer power out of the hands of political parties and into the hands of voters, where it should be.”
Democricide | Why Democracy Always Fails
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfAbYlFqut4
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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