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The Forensic Nurse& Dr. Kenneth Stoller MD
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68 views • January 06, 2020
Hi everyone, many of you may know Dr. Kenneth Stoller the author of the book incurable me. Dr. Stoller was a pediatrician from the 1908's. He is currently being charged by CA medical board with gross negligence for writing va$$ine exemptions outside CDC contraindications. If we know the CDC has been exposed as a fraud then it's time to tear them down.
If you want to stay informed on Gov and scientific corruption please subscribe on brighteon as my backup channel and instrgram but I especially hang out on Linkedin. The censorship is getting bad
#impeachCDC
http://theforensicnurse.org/
https://www.instagram.com/rachelceller/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/forensicnurse
https://youtu.be/Ak_62IDSotk
If you want to stay informed on Gov and scientific corruption please subscribe on brighteon as my backup channel and instrgram but I especially hang out on Linkedin. The censorship is getting bad
#impeachCDC
http://theforensicnurse.org/
https://www.instagram.com/rachelceller/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/forensicnurse
https://youtu.be/Ak_62IDSotk
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