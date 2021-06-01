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EP 113: Matt Spectro Thru the Homewreckerverse
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This week, we're joined by our buddy Matt Spectro from the Matt Spectro Thru the Multiverse podcast to talk about comic books, superheroes, UFO/alien disclosure, conspiracy theories, his podcast, and a whole lot more!
Episode Links:
Check out Matt's podcast here: https://spectromatt1.podbean.com/
or wherever you listen to podcasts!
Follow Matt on Twitter: @MattSpectro
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Episode Links:
Check out Matt's podcast here: https://spectromatt1.podbean.com/
or wherever you listen to podcasts!
Follow Matt on Twitter: @MattSpectro
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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