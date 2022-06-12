Whose God? Deconstructing the 'delusion' in II Thessalonians 2:11

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As a satanic wave sweeps across the West, millions of people are scouring the scriptures in a desperate search for direction and answers. In today's episode we help you avoid a tricky theological trap.
Links mentioned in the show:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/antithesis.html
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
The First New Testament by Professor Jason BeDuhn:
Listen to podcast version:
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/FBNpodcast.html
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/2-Thessalonians-Chapter-2
https://www.firstbiblenetwork.com/news.html
https://www.walletofsatoshi.com