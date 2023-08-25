Tucker Carlson Interviews Col. MacGregor Regarding Ukraine

Tucker Carlson's interview with Colonel Douglas MacGregor, as they discuss the Ukraine war, exposing the lies that are being fed to us by the MSM.
Video Sourced from:
Closing theme music:
'I Am Iron' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between The Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sat01:35
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.