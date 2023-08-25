Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Interviews Col. MacGregor Regarding Ukraine
The Kokoda Kid
Tucker Carlson's interview with Colonel Douglas MacGregor, as they discuss the Ukraine war, exposing the lies that are being fed to us by the MSM.

Video Sourced from:

The Daily Caller

Closing theme music:

'I Am Iron' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between The Daily Caller, Tucker Carlson, or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

fake newsliesrussiaukrainefakefake social mediaukraine war truthreal ukraine war

