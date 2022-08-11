Turpentine And Sugar Healing Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version)

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The Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine And Activated Charcoal Powder Is Linked Below:
100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html
Activated Charcoal Powder: http://www.sacredpurity.com/250gactivatedcharcoal.html
Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up with him and find more information about this by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html
Videos Mentioned In The Video Are Linked Below:
The Turpentine Maintenance Protocol - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OdkcyPt463R9/
What Diet Should You Eat When Taking Turpentine? - MUST WATCH!! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/tC7ftElFx79Z/
Turpentine And Sugar Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version)
Are you someone that has become aware of using turpentine aka 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine for healing by taking it internally?
Would you like to rid yourself of candida overgrowth or parasites & would you like to learn one of the safest and effective ways to take it internally for healing?
If you answer YES to any of the above questions then I highly recommend you watch this video “Turpentine And Sugar Protocol And Demonstration - (Updated Version)” have personally created this full turpentine and sugar healing protocol and demonstration video just for you to learn how to take turpentine internally for healing with white sugar.
I fully explain the whole turpentine and sugar healing protocol inside and out whilst also demonstrating me taking it, so you can learn how to take it internally in the safest and most effective way possible so you can eliminate a candida overgrowth and/or parasites within the body to rid yourself of sickness and disease within your mind and body holistically.
USA, UK And Worldwide Suppliers For The Water Extracted Baking Soda And Tincture Bottles Are Linked Below:
(USA) Bob's Red Mill, Pure Baking Soda, Gluten Free - https://amzn.to/2VSV3Ot
Empty Amber Glass Bottle 4oz W/glass Dropper http://amzn.to/2uodBIq
(UK) Baking Soda Powder - https://amzn.to/2Nc0yQb
Empty Blue Glass Bottles x2 50ml W/glass Dropper - https://amzn.to/3mz8L2q
(Worldwide) Bob's Red Mill, Pure Baking Soda, Gluten Free - https://iherb.co/u5yzSkV4
My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil
Tip Me Through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/sunfruitdan
Pledge To Me Via Patreon: https://patreon.com/sunfruitdan
Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:
(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan
(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan
Check Out My Fitness Youtube Channel By Clicking Here: bit.ly/2gLRhTK
Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS
The Shoes I Wear:
Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE
Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY
The Superfoods I Use:
Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy
Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz
The Supplements I Use:
Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T
Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm
Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0
Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb
Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno