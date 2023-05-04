Vaccine Lot Number Check, VAERS Adverse Reactions & Sasha Latypova, Team Enigma

Sasha Latypova discusses the wide variations found in covid vaccine vial contents. Covid injection lots toxicity can be viewed at howbadismybatch.com. There was not proper vaccine development oversight. A Danish study analyzing adverse events data reported by healthcare professionals found there were three toxicity profiles, ranging from high toxicity to medium and low toxicity. The data suggest intentional design of the vaccines to result in adverse reactions. Research Letter published in European Journal of Clinical Investigation:

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/eci.13998

Lot numbers lookup, vaccine lot number check, How bad is my batch, VAERS adverse reactions, Covid adverse reactions, Sasha Latypova, Team Enigma, Vaccine detox

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