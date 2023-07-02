Die Hard (1990, PC-Engine)

Die Hard is a shoot'em up and run-and-gun developed by Pack In Video and published by Nihon Bussan (a.k.a Nichibutsu). It was only released in Japan. The game is not identical with enponymous games on other platforms.

The game is loosely based on the movie of the same name. A group of terrorists have taken over the Nakatomi Plaza skyscraper building and taken the people inside hostage, including Holly, wife of protagonist John McLane. In the movie, John is in building, too, but was not noticed by the terrorists and starts to fight his way to the top of the skyscraper to rescue the hostages and eliminate the terrorists. The game starts off differently. Joihn first needs to pass through a forest and a swamp on his way to the building.

The game is played from a top-down view, similar to Mercs or Rambo III (Mega Drive/ Genesis). You start off with the no weapons, but you can pick up various guns from defeated enemies, including a rifle, a machine gun, a grenade thrower and a flame thrower. Aprt from that, John can only jump. Weapons have limited ammo. You have only one life, but several continues. Apart from items to fill up your health, you can find a bulletproof vest which functions as an additional health bar. Some levels are maze-like and there is a time limit.