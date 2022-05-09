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Time is running out
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83 views • May 09, 2022
Prophetic Word, given May the 7th 2022 around 6:30pm
The world is sick the sand clock has only a few grains left until time is out
Get out of Babylon and Jezebel
Scriptures:
2 Kings 20:1-11
1 Kings 11:43-14:31 (13:33-34)
1 Kings 16
Joshua 10:12-13
Revelation 18:1-24 (4)
1 Kings 17:1-16
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-07-time-is-running-out/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
The world is sick the sand clock has only a few grains left until time is out
Get out of Babylon and Jezebel
Scriptures:
2 Kings 20:1-11
1 Kings 11:43-14:31 (13:33-34)
1 Kings 16
Joshua 10:12-13
Revelation 18:1-24 (4)
1 Kings 17:1-16
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-05-07-time-is-running-out/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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