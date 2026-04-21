ALEX JONES [1 of 4] Tuesday 4/21/26 • THE ONION IS CLAIMING THEY TOOK OVER INFOWARS AGAIN • Infowars

IS THIS THE END OF INFOWARS? THE ONION IS FRAUDULENTLY CLAIMING THEY TOOK OVER INFOWARS AGAIN AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO PULL OFF SAME HOAX IN 2024! TUNE IN NOW FOR THE TRUTH! PLUS, IRAN WAR PLUNGES TRUMP’S APPROVAL RATING TO ALL-TIME LOW OF 32 POINTS!

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