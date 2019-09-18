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Intervju med Åsa Westerberg
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232 views • September 18, 2019
Stockholmare för ett suveränt Sverige intervjuade Åsa Westerberg inför manifestationen på Mynttorget 15 september 2019, som partiet Populisterna arrangerade, då Åsa skulle göra debut som offentlig talare.
För mer information om den manifestationen, se:
http://svenskt.bloggo.nu/Asa-Westerberg-uppmanar-alla-att-komma-till-Mynttorget-15-september/
http://svenskt.bloggo.nu/Suverana-talare-och-tappra-vikingar-pa-Mynttorget/
För mer information om den manifestationen, se:
http://svenskt.bloggo.nu/Asa-Westerberg-uppmanar-alla-att-komma-till-Mynttorget-15-september/
http://svenskt.bloggo.nu/Suverana-talare-och-tappra-vikingar-pa-Mynttorget/
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