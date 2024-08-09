BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Surrounded - Terror Attacks Imminent | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 13
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
119 views • 8 months ago

Christie Hutcherson reveals credible factual intel of just how we are surrounded and by who discussing the immanent and multiple terror attacks that are coming our way. Proactive combative strategies also discussed. John discusses the economic war and the reset that has now officially begun and what you can do to get out of harm’s way.


- We are surrounded by our enemies, north and south as well as within


- 100% chance of imminent waves of terror attacks


- Sheriffs across America are critical for what is upon us


- Estimated 30 million illegals under Biden/Harris & 5,000 terrorists


- China sets up military capabilities in multiple countries South of America


- Market Mayhem – banks on the brink – Buffets dumps $3.8 Billion B of A stock


- Gold and Silver now!


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


Global Defense War

stormisuponus.com


Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc

national securityeconomic crisisglobal reseteconomic warrisk mitigationstrategic planningchristie hutchersonglobal challengessafety measuresterror threatsdefensive tacticscrisis managementsecurity measuresfinancial preparednesscredible intelimminent terror attacksproactive strategiesthreat awarenessprotecting communitieseconomic resilience
