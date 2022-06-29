Taking the opportunity of the financial crisis in 2008, the CCP Designated Wen Jiabao to Negotiate Deals with the Western Swamp

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https://gnews.org/post/pf0n145c
They gave the Chinese Communist Party this opportunity to let the CCP handle it. Wen Jiabao was the designated person to negotiate a good deal with the United States, that’s why Wen Jiabao hid in the room at the so-called G7 meeting. When Obama came and knocked on the door, he (Wen Jiabao) did not open the door!