© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Turkey launches military offensive in Iraq
Follow
0
Share
Report
210 views • April 19, 2022
RT.
Turkey’s military has launched an operation targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants in northern Iraq. The cross-border offensive was announced by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday, and consists of an airstrike campaign as well as commando troops on the ground. Ankara reports the destruction of several key pieces of PKK infrastructure, and claims to be taking precautions to avoid civilian casualties and damage to cultural heritage sites.
The defense minister went on to say that Turkey is targeting ‘terrorists,’ and that ‘Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.’
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bvin
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ey8o-turkey-launches-military-offensive-in-iraq.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&ep=2
Turkey’s military has launched an operation targeting Kurdistan Workers’ Party militants in northern Iraq. The cross-border offensive was announced by Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Monday, and consists of an airstrike campaign as well as commando troops on the ground. Ankara reports the destruction of several key pieces of PKK infrastructure, and claims to be taking precautions to avoid civilian casualties and damage to cultural heritage sites.
The defense minister went on to say that Turkey is targeting ‘terrorists,’ and that ‘Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized.’
Read more: https://on.rt.com/bvin
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11ey8o-turkey-launches-military-offensive-in-iraq.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&ep=2
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.