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Who’s the Threat to American Democracy?
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There is media hysteria about Russian “meddling” in our system, but there are far greater foreign threats: widespread spying by amateur Chinese spies and Mexico’s deliberate efforts to keep “Mexican-Americans” loyal to Mexico. One official says he wants them to think “Mexico first” to the seventh generation – and they do.
First posted to YouTube on September 6, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
First posted to YouTube on September 6, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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