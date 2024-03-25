Create New Account
Doctors Speak About Covid Vaccines And The Deaths They Cause And Big Pharma Needs To Be Prosecuted
Several doctors speak up in this video about the deaths and injuries caused by the covid 19 vaccines. They also say that the vaccine companies and other responsible parties need to be brought to justice and held accountable because many have died by reason of the vaccine injections and many throughout the world have suffered and died and are suffering and dying.

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/cv19-vaccines-bring-death


.

