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Turning Point Group Show #2
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49 views • November 26, 2020
Every week our TPG meets to discuss what's new in the news that is challenging America and the entire world. On tonight's show we will cover aspects of Covid 19 that include the flawed science behind it, the way it is being handled by the government, and the effects it is having on we the people and what we can do about it.
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