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Indictment Against John Hagee
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53 views • September 04, 2019
Indictment Against John Hagee! Filmed in Israel by Watchmen Incorporated. John Hagee and CUFI strongly encourage their 4 million-plus followers to only befriend Jewish people until they go to hell. Messianic Jews in Israel like Paul Lieberman disagree with John Hagee. While 25,000 Messianic Jews now live in Israel, there are almost 9 million Jews in Israel Hagee will not tell about Jesus, with millions more in North America. AMir Tsarfati agrees that John Hagee's is the wrong approach.
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