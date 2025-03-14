XAVIER REYES-AYRAL - REVELATIONS, Part 1: LA SALETTE

My child it is important that all those who love my Son pray for the graces of strength and perseverance at this time.

The knowledge being revealed to you children through these messages is to help you prepare.

Never feel you, as God’s army, will not be able to withstand the evil regime about to show itself in the world shortly.

Always remember the power of My Holy Rosary.

Always remember the power of My Father is the greatest power of all.

No power is so strong that it can defeat the most Glorious Power of

God

