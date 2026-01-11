BLM's Riot ROI: Why Peace is Dead in Minneapolis + It's RATIONAL

Progressive leaders are training through reward and reinforcement, their mercenaries, and band of riots that they will use to intimidate the opposing side. Jacob Frey and Tim Walz, in Minnesota, have turned BLM into absolutely rational actors who are outright advocating violence, and destruction and rioting.

#BLM #minneapolis #reneenicolegood #ice





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)





✅ Subscribe for more unfiltered takes, hit the like button if you’re ready to take back your freedom, and drop a comment to tell us your thoughts