Florida County Asks Gov. Ron DeSantis to Make COVID Injections Illegal - Emerald Robinson
Published Tuesday

(July 18, 2023) Anthony Sabatini (R-FL) and Nick Caturano weigh in on the new demands to have Florida ban the COVID mRNA bioweapon injections.


Nick Caturano: https://goofyvaccine.com/


Anthony Sabatini: https://www.sabatiniforcongress.com/


The Absolute Truth With Emerald Robinson: 
https://rumble.com/v30rw8o-florida-county-asks-governor-to-make-covid-vaccines-illegal.html

