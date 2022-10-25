Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Jane Ruby Exclusive: White Clots Making Embalmers Sick
224 views
channel image
Tanjerea
Published a month ago |

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, an exclusive…an embalmer steps forward to warn that some of the white fibrous clots from different cadavers are making her sick, implying that they are all different in composition and concentration. And Fauci’s Gain of Function Czar, Ralph Baric not only conducted the gain of function work but he tried to cover it up so there was no trace…but a new study has uncovered his tracks and that he thought he tried to hide them. And the husband-wife founders of BioNTech now working on a “vaccine” for cancer when they should be sitting in a dungeon at GITMO. This is the Dr Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter truth in medicine.

Keywords
trumpalex jonesrussiavaccinebidenputinukraine2024faucipfizerklaus schwabstew petersdr jane rudy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket