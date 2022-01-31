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Belinda & Jim Karahalios at Fort Erie Truckers for Freedom Rally
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20 views • January 31, 2022
Belinda & Jim Karahalios have started the New Blue Party of Ontario. Everyday trucks bring us the things we need. This is more than just about vaccine mandates. This is about the freedom and sovereignty of Canada. Our PM has brought down the sickle and divided us in every way. We've been ostracized by our families. Our lively hoods have been stripped away. We've been compared to racists and misogynists by a PM who has adopted the Communist play book. We're sick of hearing we're anti-this or that. In reality all we want is pro-choice and pro-freedom. This is the most important issue of our times. We need to stand and fight united as one against this tyranny. I've done this to show my children that I'll fight for their future. And I won't back down until our lives go back to normal. No more hate. No more division. No more segregation. And no more mandated implemented by a drama teacher. I thank all of the truckers who are giving me the light to freedom. Let's show Trudeau how real Canadians come together and get things done. For your families and ours We thank all of the truckers. Jim and Belinda Kalahalios say not only should all vaccine mandates be scraped but we'll work to get legislation that bans them.
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