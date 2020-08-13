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Prophetic Dream Reveals Two Primary Culprits Instigating a Civil War Between Christians
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36 views • August 13, 2020
The 43-minute message shown below shares a prophetic dream I received on August 6, 2020, in which God revealed a coming civil war between Christians and the identity of two of the primary culprits who are now instigating it. Warning: This revelation is likely to offend many people.
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