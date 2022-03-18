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Going To UKRAINE? - Getting Around Covid Tyranny To Get INTO A Warzone! - A WAM Update
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6857 views • March 18, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson gives an update from Edinburgh, Scotland as he dodges covid tyranny worldwide in order to get into Ukraine.
With flights and hotels cancelled alongside changes in restrictions in places like Poland and elsewhere, it's a special kind of torture getting to Ukraine which is of course a place we don't actually want to go, we just need to go for the sake of the truth.
It's no vacation, but in this video we explain our adventure so far and why we find it important to report on the ground in person from the places that manifest stories that shake the world.
As we get poured on in Edinburgh and frozen to death in Iceland, we are jumping on the cheapest flights we can so we can give you all the most important content out there.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson gives an update from Edinburgh, Scotland as he dodges covid tyranny worldwide in order to get into Ukraine.
With flights and hotels cancelled alongside changes in restrictions in places like Poland and elsewhere, it's a special kind of torture getting to Ukraine which is of course a place we don't actually want to go, we just need to go for the sake of the truth.
It's no vacation, but in this video we explain our adventure so far and why we find it important to report on the ground in person from the places that manifest stories that shake the world.
As we get poured on in Edinburgh and frozen to death in Iceland, we are jumping on the cheapest flights we can so we can give you all the most important content out there.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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