Freezing Garlic for Long-Term Storage

In this video, I show you how we freeze our homegrown garlic for long-term storage. This garlic was harvested about 10 months ago and is starting to sprout a bit, so it's time to get it in the freezer!
Shared from and subscribe to:
Captive Roots
https://www.youtube.com/@captiveroots3037/videos
