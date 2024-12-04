Obama Named As First World Leader To Be Prosecuted in Diddy Pedophile Investigation

Barry Soetoro, better known by his CIA name Barack Obama, is facing a storm like never before. The man who once boasted of serving a “third term” through puppet president Joe Biden is now sweating bullets as a political scandal of epic proportions threatens to unravel his legacy—and land him behind bars for years to come.

The Democrats threw all norms aside in their relentless lawfare campaign against Donald Trump, desperately trying to imprison him and prevent his return to the White House. But in their haste, they broke a critical rule: the longstanding tradition of not prosecuting former presidents. Now, that door has been swung wide open, and Obama is about to feel the full force of the consequences.

Worse still for him? It’s all on film. The feds have it all, and with the Democrats losing control of the reins in D.C., Obama’s sordid past is finally catching up with him.

Receive up to $7,500 in free silver: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/tpv or call 888-351-2043

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/